President Sheikh Mohamed leads UAE Flag Day celebrations as schools honour national unity

President Sheikh Mohamed led the UAE's Flag Day celebrations at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Hosn on Tuesday.

In a message on X, Sheikh Mohamed reflected on the nation's progress and paid tribute to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the rulers who established the union.

“To mark Flag Day, I was honoured to raise the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn alongside 55 accomplished individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years of our union,” he wrote.

“As we reflect on the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow rulers, we look with confidence to our people, whose ambition and determination will continue to drive the UAE’s progress and prosperity.”

President Sheikh Mohamed addresses the Flag Day ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed addresses the Flag Day ceremony on …

Flying flag with pride

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared a message on X reflecting on the UAE's achievements and ambitions as the nation marked the occasion.

“On Flag Day we raise our flag with pride for what we have built and with pride for what we have achieved and with a pledge that our flag shall remain towering, our glory ever-renewed and our ambitions boundless,” he wrote.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also marked the occasion, describing the national flag as a symbol of the UAE's strength, sovereignty and shared achievements.

“On Flag Day, we celebrate the story of a nation that believed in its unity and advanced towards the future through the will of its people,” he wrote.

“The UAE flag is a symbol of our strength and sovereignty, and a testament to a journey whose achievements we take pride in and whose values we stand by.”

He wished continued safety and prosperity to the UAE, its leadership, and its people, adding that the national flag should “forever be held high in honour and glory”.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, proudly raised the UAE flag in front of the landmark Zayed National Museum.

He said the annual occasion served to strengthen Emiratis' sense of belonging and loyalty and bolstered their resolve to advance the nation.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, described the UAE flag as a “symbol of our pride and unity”, in a message on social media.

“Under its banner, the dreams of our Founding Fathers and the aspirations of our people came together, setting our nation on a journey of achievements that inspire pride at home and admiration around the world.

“On Flag Day, we honour this great legacy and renew our loyalty to our leadership and the values of the union. Our flag remains a precious trust passed down through generations, upheld through dedication and service to our nation.”

Across all seven emirates, government institutions, ministries, schools, universities and the public participated in the celebration. They hoisted the national flag and renewed their sense of pride and honour as citizens and residents.

Flag Day celebrations in schools

Pupils at Dove Green Private School marking Flag Day. Photo: Dove Green Show caption: Pupils at Dove Green Private School marking Flag Day. Photo:…

For the UAE's diverse school communities, Flag Day offers younger generations an opportunity to learn about the country's history and the values that shape its national identity.

At Dove Green Private School in Dubai Investments Park, celebrations began with a flag-raising ceremony and the national anthem. Organised by the school's Arabic and Islamic studies department, the event followed several days of preparation.

Principal Christopher Seeley emphasised the importance of nurturing national values and a sense of belonging among young learners.

A highlight of the programme was a bilingual speech in Arabic and English by Year 10 pupils Sara Dakhel and Omar Abu Hejab that reflected on the UAE's leadership, heritage and aspirations.

Gems Schools officials during Flag Day events Show caption: Gems Schools officials during Flag Day events

At Gems Wellington Dubai Hills, Flag Day gave pupils an opportunity to celebrate the country they call home and reflect on what it means to belong to a diverse national community.

Ann Haydon, chief executive and principal of the school, said: “UAE Flag Day gives our pupils an opportunity to come together and celebrate the country they call home. The flag represents the unity of the Emirates, the vision of the Founding Fathers and the values that continue to shape the nation.”

She said many pupils had grown up in the UAE despite their families coming from other countries.

“Their families may come from different parts of the world, with their own languages, cultures and traditions, but they share a genuine connection to this country,” she said.

Children marking the occasion at Repton School. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Children marking the occasion at Repton School. Chris Whiteo…

Ms Haydon added that the school used the occasion to help children understand the flag's history and significance, and encouraged them to consider how values such as unity, respect and belonging could be reflected in their friendships and daily lives.

“For me, that's what makes Flag Day so valuable. It's about helping children appreciate the country they're growing up in and how they carry our values into their everyday lives,” she said.

Students at Dubai's American Academy for Girls signed pledge cards expressing loyalty, unity and pride in the UAE.

Dr Lisa Johnson, superintendent at the school, said: "With most of our girls being Emirati, Flag Day is a deeply personal celebration of their heritage. Their moving speeches reflected that connection, including memories of their grandparents witnessing the UAE flag being raised for the first time."

Hind Mohammad Bin Nasser Almazrouie, a senior student, said: "As an Emirati, seeing our flag raised fills me with pride and gratitude. For me, Flag Day is more than a celebration of a symbol. Our flag represents our identity, our values and a future we are proud to be part of. It stands for our unity, our strength and our ambition.

"It reminds me of how far the UAE has come, the sacrifices of earlier generations and the dedication of our Sheikhs, who worked tirelessly to build the nation we are proud to call home. I feel fortunate to grow up here, and I want to honour that legacy by contributing to my country’s future."