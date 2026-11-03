Indian resident wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw after 27 years of trying

An Indian resident has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, after trying his luck in the promotion for more than 25 years.

Govindan Nair, who is originally from Kerala and has lived in Dubai for more than three decades, runs a textile and garment factory in Bur Dubai.

The 62-year-old businessman has participated regularly in the Dubai Duty Free draw since its launch in 1999. He won the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 562 with ticket number 3159, which he bought online on October 20.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this great news! I can’t believe I have finally won!” he said. Asked how he planned to spend the money, Mr Nair said he intended to invest in his business.

The father of two is the 286th Indian national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire draw. Indian citizens form the largest group of ticket buyers.

Two other winners were also announced in Dubai Duty Free’s Finest Surprise promotion, which offers luxury motorbikes as prizes.

Rami Mohammed Amer Alkhatib, a 36-year-old Jordanian national who has lived in Sharjah for 12 years, won a BMW S 1000 R motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 683.

Mr Alkhatib won with ticket number 1191, bought online on October 8. He bought four tickets for the series and has participated in the promotion since 2019.

A father of one, he works as a brand manager for a leading exchange company in the UAE.

In the Finest Surprise Series 684, Indian national Abhilash Padmanabhan, who is based in the UAE, won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S with ticket number 1024, which he bought online on October 21.

Dubai Duty Free celebrates Diwali

Dubai Duty Free announced the winners as it marked Diwali with a celebration at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Dr Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, India's Consul General in the emirate, attended the event to mark the Hindu festival of lights, which is widely celebrated across India and by Indian communities around the world.

A ceremonial lighting of electric diyas was followed by a traditional Indian dance performance, a cake-cutting ceremony and a group photograph.

“This annual celebration forms part of our ongoing recognition of the diverse nationalities and culture represented among our customers and employees,” Dubai Duty Free managing director Ramesh Cidambi said.

Dubai Duty Free employs almost 1,000 Indian nationals, while Indian passengers account for between 13 and 14 per cent of its business, he said.