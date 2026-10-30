Ras Al Khaimah launches self-driving mobility framework and vehicle testing zone

Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled an autonomous mobility framework and a dedicated vehicle testing zone, marking a significant step in the emirate's transport ambitions.

The RAK Transport Authority (Rakta), in co-operation with RAK Properties, launched the initiative at a ceremony at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, attended by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud said the development of an autonomous mobility system represented an important milestone in the emirate's journey towards a more advanced and sustainable future.

“People are at the heart of our vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah, and the ultimate purpose of every advancement we seek to achieve,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring that advanced technologies make a tangible difference in people's lives, providing greater safety and convenience while opening up better opportunities.”

During the ceremony, Rakta signed 10 partnership agreements with government entities, specialised companies, universities, and academic and research institutions.

The agreements aim to strengthen co-operation in developing and testing autonomous mobility technologies and advancing scientific research. Among those present were Zeng Jixin, China's ambassador to the UAE, and Ou Boqian, China's consul general in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The Autonomous Vehicle Testing Zone initiative will provide a dedicated environment to test vehicles and assess their efficiency and safety. It aims to strengthen the emirate's readiness to attract specialised international companies and support the development of smart, sustainable transport solutions.

The launches build on existing trials, including autonomous Robobus vehicles on Al Marjan Island and expanded Robotaxi testing in the Al Dhait South area.

These trials and the self-driving framework reflect Ras Al Khaimah's ambition to develop an advanced transport system, strengthen its competitiveness, attract high-quality investment, and improve the public's quality of life.