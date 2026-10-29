UAE weather: Rain and hail forecast in some areas until Monday

UAE residents can expect rain in some parts of the country until Monday, with temperatures reaching 38°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

As hail and heavy showers hit several areas this week, the weather centre recorded the highest rainfall at 38mm in Masafi.

Heavy rain hit parts of Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, Dubai and Al Dhafra, with showers also affecting northern and eastern areas.

The NCM forecasts clouds in the north – Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and northern Sharjah, as well as Fujairah and Dibba in the east. This may extend inland and bring more rain. Hail is also expected in some eastern and northern areas.

On Friday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds bringing rain to eastern and northern areas. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and on Saturday morning in western areas, with mist possible. Colder weather is forecast in some eastern and northern regions.

Saturday will bring similar conditions, with further rain possible in the east and north. Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times and potentially raising dust. Gusts could reach 45kph.

On Sunday, rain may continue in eastern and northern areas, while humid conditions overnight and early on Monday could bring fog or mist to some coastal and inland areas.

Convective clouds may bring further showers to eastern areas on Monday. Humidity will increase overnight, with another chance of fog or mist early on Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 33°C to 37°C along the coast and on islands, 35°C to 38°C inland, and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.

Residents are urged to follow authorities' updates and warnings, particularly when travelling through areas affected by rain, blowing dust or reduced visibility.