Abu Dhabi private schools to hire 2,000 Emirati teachers in next five years under education push

Abu Dhabi on Friday unveiled plans to hire 2,000 Emirati teachers at private schools over the next five years under a major push to champion local talent in the education sector.

The Emiratisation Policy for Private Education will seek to provide training and qualifications for a new generation of Emirati educators to encourage them to play a leading role in developing the next generation of learners.

It is being supported by the Ministry of Human Resources, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council - also known as Nafis - and private education operators, Gems Education, Taleem, Sabis, International Community Schools, and Liwa Education.

Private schools in the capital will be asked to meet new recruitment targets specific for teaching roles in an expansion of the government's Emiratisation strategy.

Adek said the plans would complement existing Emiratisation goals, while establishing a dedicated approach to boosting Emirati representation in the classroom.

Private schools are already subject to Emiratisation employment targets, with the new scheme aiming to sharpen focus on hiring citizens in teaching positions rather than in administration roles within schools.

It will initially focus on Social Studies, Arabic, and Islamic Studies roles, with recruitment and integration taking place progressively over the coming five years.

Teacher training plan

As part of the strategy, Adek is working with Emirates College of Advanced Education to launch a teaching programme to develop a long-term pipeline of qualified Emirati teachers.

The programme will provide specialised training, practical classroom preparation and employment opportunities within the private education sector.

It is open to Emirati jobseekers and those seeking to transition into education careers, subject to approved eligibility requirements.

It will offer two dedicated pathways for teachers and teaching assistants, creating flexible entry routes for Emirati talent at different qualification levels to pursue careers.

Through the Nafis programme - which was introduced in September 2021 to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies are taken up by citizens by the end of 2026 - participants will be eligible to receive a monthly financial incentive of up to AED4,000 throughout the training period.

Making the grade

The policy will provide schools with access to a pool of national talent and will offer funded qualification pathways, practical school-based training and structured routes into employment.

Private schools are already making significant progress on a mission to integrate Emirati employees within their teaching workforce.

Adek signed an agreement with Aldar Education in May to create more than 300 opportunities for Emirati teachers within its schools.

The education authority has now entered into further strategic partnerships with Sabis, Taaleem, GEMS Education, International Community Schools and Liwa Education,

Taaleem has committed to recruiting more than 200 Emirati educators, Sabis more than 150, Gems Education more than 120.

International Community Schools and Liwa Education have pledged to create teaching positions for at least 77 and 61 Emiratis respectively.

Emiratisation plans take shape

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff - including schools - are required to raise their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months under the Emiratisation scheme.

They must hit a 10 per cent target by the end of this year, with companies who fail to hit targets or flout rules facing significant fines.

The initiative has proved crucial in encouraging large numbers of citizens – who have typically preferred to take up jobs in the public sector – to join the private sector.

Government figures released in July showed more than 190,000 Emiratis were employed by 32,000 private sector companies.

In April, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on announced the extension of the landmark Emiratisation strategy

Sheikh Mansour unveiled a series of updates to the programme, include the expansion of the children's allowance for Emiratis, removing the previous cap on the number of eligible children.

A salary support programme for children of Emirati women in the private sector and the wives of citizens working for private companies will also be introduced.