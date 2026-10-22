Sharjah tests AI-powered fire-detection system using thermal cameras and drones

Sharjah is testing an AI-powered system that uses thermal cameras and drones to verify whether a fire has triggered an alarm before emergency crews are sent to the scene.

The aim of the Aman system, developed by facility management company Saned in collaboration with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, is to reduce unnecessary call-outs and speed up responses to industrial fires.

The technology is being tested in open areas and warehouses, with plans to extend its use once trials are complete.

During a demonstration attended by The National at Al Sajaa Industrial Area, teams set fire to a container and a damaged car before a drone flew over to verify the incident and relay information to the command centre.

Hamed Al Zarouni, director of Saned, told The National that the system has been developed to report fires in commercial and industrial areas, aiming to detect incidents more quickly, speed up response times and improve warehouse safety.

“Previously the system only reported incidents but now it can also verify whether there is a fire, using AI-powered technology, cameras and drones,” he said.

Thermal cameras can detect flames, smoke and unusual increases in temperature, while drones can be sent to areas without camera coverage to investigate potential incidents and relay information.

The drone's battery lasts up to one hour, covers distances of up to 20km and transmits data via 5G connectivity, allowing operators to assess incidents remotely.

Mr Al Zarouni said Aman has been operating since 2018 and that Saned developed the technology, which the relevant authority owns.

A presentation during Thursday’s demonstration outlined the system’s capabilities and results. The presentation said about 13,700 buildings are connected to the technology and monitored around the clock, and that 500 fire incidents have been detected and reported to the authority after verification.

Brig Khalid Al Sharji of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said the latest tests aimed to use advanced technology to improve responses to fire reports, particularly in industrial areas.

“Sometimes the alarm is not clear and we send firefighters with fire engines, but there is no fire. It wastes time and effort,” he said.

Using drones to capture images and transmit them to the command centre would allow officials to verify reports before sending emergency teams, he added.

The technology is useful in warehouses and industrial sites where large quantities of stored goods, including flammable materials, can increase the risk of fire.

Brig Al Sharji said Aman already provided monitoring and coverage in residential areas.

The trials will help assess how effectively the technology can detect and verify fires in complex industrial environments, where early identification can be critical to limiting damage and protecting workers.