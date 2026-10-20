Nuclear watchdog praises UAE response to drone strike on Barakah plant

The UAE's response to an attack on the Barakah nuclear plant in May was swift and effective, the International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded.

A drone launched from Iraq struck a generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah plant, causing a fire that was brought under control.

Dozens of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, the UK, the US, France and Pakistan, as well as the EU, signed a statement condemning the attack.

The IAEA concluded on Tuesday that national authorities and Barakah Nuclear Power Plant had appropriately responded to the loss of off-site power due to the drone strike on May 17.

The finding was reached by a six-person mission team from the nuclear agency who were in the UAE from October 12 to October 20 at the request of the government.

Effective action was taken to maintain safety during the event, including prompt national and international notification, implementation of the established emergency response procedures, and public communication, the IAEA said in a statement.

Its team visited the affected areas of the plant and key emergency response facilities, reviewed operating and emergency procedures, and met the senior management and technical staff of BNPP and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator.

The team focused on plant response actions, national arrangements for emergency preparedness and response, lessons learnt from the incident, and the reactor operator’s arrangements to ensure safety, the statement added.

“By requesting this mission, FANR and BNPP have demonstrated their strong commitment to safety and continuous improvement,” said Amgad Shokr, director of the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre and leader of the mission team.

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant was “encouraged to continue implementing the organisational and technical measures identified through the assessment of lessons learnt from the event”.

“The UAE has established a robust and comprehensive nuclear emergency preparedness and response system in line with the highest international standards, developed in close co-operation with the IAEA,” said Hamad Al Kaabi, director general of FANR.

“The UAE shares the position of the international community and the IAEA on the importance of protecting nuclear facilities at all times. We will continue working closely with the IAEA and our national partners to enhance the safety and security of nuclear facilities and ensure the protection of the community and the environment.”