Two killed after drone interception in Saudi Arabia

Two people were killed and two injured in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after falling debris from a drone intercepted by Saudi air defences struck near a processing plant at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province.

The two killed were Filipino and Nepali citizens, while the injured were Pakistani and Indian.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Energy said the drone had been aimed at the plant and that falling debris caused a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside its perimeter.

The ministry said the incident had no impact on operations at the oilfield.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, due to increased Houthi attacks on the kingdom, spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The order applies only to non-emergency US government personnel and their families.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have increased hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions, Mr Pigott said.