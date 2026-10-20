UK mission to defend Saudi Arabia adds Typhoon jets

RAF Typhoon fighter jets will be deployed to defend Saudi cities and infrastructure against aerial attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia.

“The UK will fly defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets,” an official statement said on Tuesday.

“These aircraft will operate in a defensive role and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis.”

The UK will also provide an Atlas A400M transport aircraft with heavy-lift capability to move kit around Saudi Arabia, and British military advisers will support Saudi counterparts on the ground.

In September, Britain said it would provide additional defensive military ​assistance to ‌Saudi Arabia following ⁠renewed Houthi attacks, including ​an RAF Voyager air-to-air ​refuelling aircraft. ‌That announcement did not include ⁠fighter jet support.

In March, Downing Street announced that four fighters would head to the region to provide defensive cover from Iranian missiles. That was an expansion of the UK presence, with the aircraft joining four Typhoons already deployed in Qatar to “provide further defensive support to regional allies under attack from Iran”.

The Typhoons 'will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis', the UK government said. AFP Show caption: The Typhoons 'will not conduct offensive strikes against the…

Houthi attacks have ⁠intensified in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, with Yemen authorities saying on Monday that a strike on a ​government security forces training camp had killed 58 people.

Strikes on Riyadh’s airport have killed more than a dozen people and disrupted flights in October, while oil giant Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran and a cross-country pipeline have also been hit during the conflict. Air-raid alerts sounded in the Saudi capital on Monday night in a sign of the continuing security risks.

“The Houthis’ attempts to destabilise the region and undermine the security and stability of the Middle East are unacceptable,” the Ministry of Defence added. “This reckless behaviour deepens Yemen’s already devastating humanitarian crisis, and it is in the UK’s national economic and security interest that they do not succeed.

“Escalating violence in the Gulf can have a serious impact at home in the UK – driving up the cost of living, disrupting energy supplies and costs to British businesses. It is also causing devastation to the civilian population in Yemen.”