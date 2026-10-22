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President Sheikh Mohamed receives members of the UAE jiu-jitsu team from the Asian Games in Japan. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives members of the UAE jiu-jitsu team from the Asian Games in Japan. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates jiu-jitsu team after Asian Games medal haul in Japan

Sheikh Mohamed meets UAE medallists, coaches and support staff

The National

October 22, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed has received members of the UAE jiu-jitsu team after their medal-winning performances at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

Sheikh Mohamed met the athletes, along with their coaches and administrative staff, at a reception in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to mark the team's achievements at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games, state news agency Wam reported.

He congratulated the team on their performance, calling the results a reflection of the collective efforts of players, coaches and support staff.

Sheikh Mohamed commended the determination shown by the UAE's athletes in representing the country on the international stage.

Updated: October 22, 2026, 4:46 PM