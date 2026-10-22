President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates jiu-jitsu team after Asian Games medal haul in Japan

President Sheikh Mohamed has received members of the UAE jiu-jitsu team after their medal-winning performances at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

Sheikh Mohamed met the athletes, along with their coaches and administrative staff, at a reception in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to mark the team's achievements at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games, state news agency Wam reported.

He congratulated the team on their performance, calling the results a reflection of the collective efforts of players, coaches and support staff.

Sheikh Mohamed commended the determination shown by the UAE's athletes in representing the country on the international stage.