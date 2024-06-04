Sheikh Mohamed meets Al Wasl team after President’s Cup win

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received the Al Wasl football team at Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahir Palace.

Al Wasl won the President’s Cup for the third time last month, as well as clinching their first UAE league title for 17 years.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the players, team coach, administrative and technical staff and all the club’s fans.

He also expressed his thanks to all the teams that participated in the league and the President’s Cup, stressing his interest in developing the country’s sports sector.

The players and the team’s administrative and technical staff expressed their thanks to Sheikh Mohamed in return.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.