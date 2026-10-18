  • Tehran's seven-day plan to reopen Hormuz still on table, Araghchi says
  • Egypt defence council pledges support for Saudi Arabia ahead of vote
  • Six injured after projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia’s Najran
  • Helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia kills two officers
  • Iran parliament approves new defence minister
  • Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport reopens
Updated: October 18, 2026, 3:51 PM