Sheikh Abdullah discusses Middle East security with Italian Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held talks with Italian deputy leader Antonio Tajani, focusing on Middle East security and bilateral ties.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke with Mr Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, during a phone call on Wednesday, state news agency Wam reported.

The two reviewed the state of bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy, discussing ways to deepen their strategic partnership in line with both nations' development priorities and ambitions for sustainable economic growth.

Discussions also touched on a broad range of regional and international developments, with particular attention paid to the current situation in the Middle East.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening efforts aimed at promoting security and stability across the region and at the international level.