President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Italy's Minister of Defence

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday hosted Guido Crosetto, Italy's Minister of Defence, for talks centred on efforts to boost security ties between the nations.

The two men also discussed the effects of the Iran war on regional and international stability, as well as disruption to the maritime sector.

Mr Crosetto stressed Italy's condemnation of Iran's terrorist attacks on the UAE and other countries in the Gulf, state news agency Wam reported.

He said Iran's actions constituted a violation of sovereignty and breach of international law, and undermined regional security and stability.

The visiting minister also conveyed the greetings of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Sheikh Mohamed.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and several officials.

The talks were the latest in a series of high-profile meetings and phone calls held by Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday. Earlier, he met Dr William Ruto, President of Kenya, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Ruto highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between their nations.

The UAE leader also held a meeting with Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive of BlackRock.

Their talks were focused on developments in global markets, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Elon Musk, with the UAE leader and entrepreneur discussing advanced technology, AI and space.

It came after Sheikh Mohamed had discussed the Iran war in a phone call with King Mohammed VI of Morocco. The two leaders assessed ways to develop relations between their countries, with both sides committing to strengthening co-operation in light of the challenges facing the region.