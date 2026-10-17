Dubai company wins top economy award after making nearly half the world's kiteboards

A Dubai-based manufacturer that has grown to produce nearly half the world's kiteboards and wakeboards has won a prestigious award for economic achievement.

SWS Board Technology was named the winner of the Dubai-it Award in the economy field by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Founded by Rainier Nouhra, the company manufactures about a third of the world's snowboards and nearly half of its kiteboards and wakeboards. Its annual production capacity exceeds 450,000 boards.

More than six million boards have been sold across international markets, with Dubai-made products reaching competitions including the Winter Olympic Games.

Mr Nouhra combined engineering expertise and a background in composite manufacturing to build the business in Dubai, investing in research and development to improve product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

SWS Board Technology has developed an integrated industrial chain spanning research, engineering, production, quality control and global distribution. It has established itself as a primary partner for leading snow and water sports brands.

Sheikh Hamdan said the achievement reflected Dubai's capacity to identify opportunity where others least expected it.

"Who would have imagined that one of the world's largest snowboard manufacturing operations would emerge from a city that was once desert? This is Dubai-it, seeing opportunity where others least expect it, and turning it into extraordinary achievement, with excellence in record time," he said.

SWS Board Technology has also developed programmes to reuse about 95 per cent of a board's materials to manufacture new ones, boosting the circular economy push.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, said the award recognised a project that had grown from Dubai to dominate the global market in a field where the region previously had little presence.