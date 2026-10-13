President Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Russia’s Vladimir Putin

President Sheikh Mohamed and Vladimir Putin have spoken by phone, with the two leaders reaffirming the strength of ties between the UAE and Russia.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Russian President held the call on Tuesday and discussed ways to deepen their countries' strategic partnership and advance shared interests, state news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with developments in the Middle East featuring prominently in their discussions.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin underscored the importance of reinforcing security and stability across the region, emphasising that such efforts are essential for the benefit of all countries and peoples in the Middle East.

The call reflects the continued engagement between Abu Dhabi and Moscow at the highest levels of government, as both nations look to strengthen bilateral co-operation across key areas of shared interest.

The UAE has maintained active diplomatic channels with Russia, with Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin having met on several occasions to discuss bilateral relations and pressing global issues. Tuesday's phone call signals both sides' commitment to sustaining that dialogue in an evolving regional and international landscape.