Hold your horses: Therapeutic riding programme helping people build confidence and skills

In Abu Dhabi's city centre, the stables at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club are an oasis where time slows down, and the clip-clop of hooves can soothe the effects of even the most stressful day.

It is here that horses are being used to help children, people of determination and senior citizens build confidence and improve their well-being through a new therapeutic riding programme.

The initiative, launched at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club at the end of September, has already attracted 45 participants and aims to harness the bond between humans and horses to support some of the community’s most vulnerable members.

Funded and supported by Mubadala Investment Company and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the programme offers participants the chance to interact with horses in a safe and calm environment, with activities designed to develop confidence and encourage social interaction.

“The programme will give people of determination, vulnerable children and elderly citizens the opportunity to learn about horses,” said Dayle Brown, chief sports and equestrian officer of Al Khail Square.

“Horses are very intelligent, they're very used to working around people and relating to people where there is a need. It's well known around the world.”

Faye Galvin, a therapeutic riding instructor, is in her element at the club. With her horse Ally – one of three she brought over from Ireland this summer – by her side, she said she has witnessed first-hand the difference that working with horses can make.

“Horses have been a big part of my life, and working in different elements of care and with children and seeing the difference that horses can make to people’s lives and the connection is beautiful,” Ms Galvin told The National. “To bring the two together is the dream job.”

Finding His Voice

The National spoke to Faisal Alsuwaidi, who brought his nephew Ghaith, 7, to the stables for his session. The young boy spoke in Arabic and English until he was two years old, when he became non-verbal.

“He was talking, playing with us. Sometimes you will see him looking at the sky, looking at things and thinking. We want him to continue this thinking, and say what is inside his mind; we try our hardest to push him to talk,” said Mr AlSuwaidi.

The family, who live in Ras Al Khaimah, have tried many things to help Ghaith find his voice again – from playing with animals on their farm to going to the swimming pool to enrolling him in a specialised school.

Mr Alsuwaidi said that Ghaith looked forward to the twice-weekly sessions, and had seen some progress, which gave the family hope. It was clear that he felt comfortable on the horse – his mood changed when he mounted Doolin.

“We try to let him have lots of contact with the animals, and we try to improve his motivation to talk to anyone. Today he tried with the horse to push him to move forward,” he added.

Horse trainer Faye Galvin with Ally. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Horse trainer Faye Galvin with Ally. Chris Whiteoak / The Na…

Grassy fields to sandy dunes

Ms Galvin's three ponies were brought from Ireland for the therapeutic riding programme and had to acclimatise to the desert conditions.

“They've been out in a big field in Ireland, so it's quite a contrast coming to Abu Dhabi,” she said. “We've had to get them desensitised, because when you're working in the therapeutic environment, there's a lot of different variables and different sounds, which takes time.”

Each lesson is tailored to the rider, and can involve playing games, working on co-ordination or balance, and doing exercises that engage motor skills. The instructor has seen the impact horses can have on people, and she believes they can connect with anyone.

“They are very spiritual, empathetic and sensitive, so they can connect with people in so many ways,” she said. “Their gait mirrors that of a human, so for people with physical disabilities, it can be very good for their whole physical development as well, and it gives them that feeling and experience.”

The programme is open for volunteer applications in addition to session applications.