UAE National Guard rescues 22 people after oil tanker catches fire

The UAE National Guard's Coast Guard Division rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out on an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.

A specialised coast guard team responded to the crew's report of a fire and successfully located the tanker.

The crew members were rescued, given first aid procedures before being transferred to relevant authorities. All the individuals rescued were in stable medical condition, the authority added. The rescued individuals were all Asian nationals.

The swift response demonstrated the operational readiness of the UAE National Guard's maritime personnel, who are trained for emergencies in international waters. The division's timely actions ensured the safety of everyone on board.

This incident highlights the vital role of the UAE's maritime security forces in protecting lives in the Arabian Gulf, a key global shipping lane.

The National Guard's Coast Guard Division collaborates with federal and emirate-level agencies to ensure comprehensive coverage of the UAE's coastline and the broader Arabian Gulf, where maritime incidents are common due to heavy vessel traffic.