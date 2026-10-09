Community mourns NYUAD post-doc researcher after fatal car accident

The New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) community is mourning the loss of Dr Xiangyu Wang, who tragically died in a car accident in Abu Dhabi at the end of September.

Mr Wang was regarded as a brilliant researcher and spent eight years working for the university at the Advanced Materials and Building Efficiency Research Laboratory (Amber Lab) under Professor Kemal Celik.

“Xiangyu joined my laboratory in 2018 as my first doctoral student and spent eight years with us, growing into one of the most talented young researchers I have known,” Prof Celik, associate professor of civil and urban engineering, told The National.

Dr Wang was a co-recipient of the inaugural Bescher Award for Breakthrough Potential in CSA (calcium sulfoaluminate) Research last year.

“His work on sustainable, low-carbon construction materials – from concrete made with local desert resources to 3D-printed low-carbon cement – earned international recognition,” Dr Celik said.

Dr Wang pursued his bachelor's and master's degrees in China and joined the university shortly after. He earned his PhD in Civil Engineering from NYU Tandon School of Engineering and NYUAD in 2023, after which he continued his work in the Amber Lab as a postdoctoral associate.

In September 2024, he became a postdoctoral associate within NYUAD's Shores Centre, where his research focused on sustainable development challenges in desert environments. His colleagues remember him not just as a smart mind, but as someone who made an impact on the lab at a human level.

“What we will remember most is the person: quietly brilliant, endlessly generous, the colleague everyone could count on, with a warm smile that lifted the whole lab.

“He exemplified everything we hope science can be, and everything we hope a colleague and friend can be. His loss is immeasurable, and his work and spirit will continue to inspire our laboratory for years to come,” Prof Celik said. University leaders Fabio Piano and Marta Losada expressed their sorrow in a statement issued campus-wide.

“Xiangyu exemplified the best of NYUAD – bringing an international mindset, high potential to become a world leader in his field and dedication to finding solutions for local and global challenges. Our community has lost an exceptionally talented early-career researcher who worked to advance sustainable and innovative construction technologies.”

Fellow researchers and community members are organising a memorial service for Dr Wang.