Speed limit caps lifted in Abu Dhabi after morning fog reduced visibility

Temporary speed limit caps imposed on a number of Abu Dhabi roads were lifted shortly after 8am on Tuesday morning after dense fog had shrouded skies in the capital.

Abu Dhabi Police moved to reduce speed limits to 80kph on key routes as a safety measure after foggy conditions reduced visibility.

The National Centre of Meteorology had issued an alert over the challenging weather conditions, urging people to exercise caution.

"Speed limits on all the external roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are now back to normal," Abu Dhabi Police said in a social media message at 8.15am.

More fog on the way

In its latest five-day weather bulletin, the NCM said further mist and fog formations were in prospect until at least Saturday.

The UAE has contended with several bouts of fog - particularly in low-lying areas - over recent weeks, prompting safety warnings from authorities.

Stick to speed limits

Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce the 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – in April 2019.

Temporary speed limits are posted on electronic signboards on roads and announced on social media to alert road users.

The scheme was introduced after the Department of Transport's traffic safety committee approved a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather.

Motorists who fail to stick to the revised speed limits face penalties.

Police impose fines of Dh300 ($81.6) for drivers who exceed speed limits by up to 10kph.

This fine is doubled for those breaking the speed limit by no more than 20kph.

Penalties increase in line with the severity of the breach of traffic regulations.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kph will be hit with a Dh3,000 fine and have their vehicle seized for 60 days.