Dubai schools tighten photo and video rules to protect pupil privacy

Schools in Dubai have reminded parents to avoid taking photos or videos that capture children other than their own, or staff, without their consent on campus.

The guidance applies to classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, assemblies, and school drop-off and pick-up areas.

Parents are also asked not to share images or videos featuring other pupils on social media, WhatsApp groups or other online platforms without permission.

The measures are aimed at protecting children's privacy while still allowing families to capture important school moments.

A circular issued to a Dubai private school, seen by The National, told parents that photography will continue to be allowed at designated events but clearer guidance would be provided on when and where images could be taken.

Official school photography will continue under existing consent and safeguarding procedures.

The school said it understands parents want to capture their children's achievements and will, where possible, provide opportunities for families to do so safely.

“Thank you for helping us keep our school community safe, respectful and protective of every child's privacy,” the circular said.

Protection under law

Under federal law, personal data cannot be processed without consent, except in specific circumstances set out in the legislation, which also sets requirements around the confidentiality, security and protection of personal information.

Dubai private schools are also required under the emirate's regulatory framework to safeguard and preserve pupils' rights and take necessary measures to protect them.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority guidance also treats photography as a privacy issue. Its current protocols for private schools state that photographing pupils in vulnerable situations is a violation of their privacy and that taking photos during emergencies is prohibited.

Parents support privacy measures

The National spoke to parents in Dubai who broadly said they support tighter rules, particularly because images can be easily shared online.

Jenita Clara, whose child attends Gems Legacy School, said parents should be mindful when taking photographs or videos in which other children could feature.

“Everyone has a right to privacy and not everyone may be comfortable appearing in photos or videos that could later be shared online,” she said.

She said the ease with which images can be posted on social media or sent through messaging groups makes clearer guidance important.

“Photos and videos can easily be shared on social media or messaging groups without the knowledge or consent of those involved.”

She suggested designated photography areas or specific opportunities for parents to take pictures of their own children.

“I believe the right balance is to allow parents to capture memories of their own children while respecting the privacy and safeguarding needs of others,” she said.

'Difficult to control at busy events'

Verkha Bhatia, whose child attends Dubai British School, also supported the measures to protect pupils. “It's important to respect other parents' choice of not having their child's photos taken,” she said.

She said schools already used consent forms to establish whether parents were comfortable with their children being photographed by the school but added that completely preventing other pupils from appearing in photographs could be difficult at large events.

“This is something that cannot be controlled and it is not realistic, very hard to control,” said Ms Bhatia. “Measures are taken, for sure, but how successful they are to attain is difficult in a busy event environment.”

She said some schools already limit photography or make certain events camera-free. However, she said a blanket ban could be difficult for parents who want to preserve memories of their children.

“It cannot be completely prohibited. Only measures can be put in place, which most schools do already,” she said.