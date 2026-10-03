Dr Gargash warns that 'region's struggle with extremism persists'

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, on Saturday warned that the region's "struggle with extremism" persists as he emphasised the need to tackle radical ideologies.

Dr Gargash highlighted the UAE's zero tolerance approach as he cautioned that the justification of terrorism through hate speech "is part of the danger".

In a message on social media, the senior Emirati diplomat said the "latest terrorist operation" highlighted that the "confrontation has not ended".

His remarks came after the UAE's attorney general said the co-pilot on the flydubai flight forced to divert to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday "attempted to carry out a terrorist act".

Hamad Al Shamsi said on Saturday that investigations revealed that the co-pilot on flight FZ1073 attacked the captain on the flight deck using a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

A crash axe is typically kept in a plane cockpit for ⁠use during emergencies.

"The region's struggle with extremism persists, and justifying terrorism through hate speech is part of the danger, not its margins," Dr Gargash wrote on X.

"The latest terrorist operation is a new warning that the confrontation has not ended.

"Here, the importance of the UAE's early and firm stance is confirmed: no tolerance for extremism and no leniency toward its discourse, for security begins with confronting hate and drying up the sources of extremism."

Dr Gargash had on Friday lauded the bravery of flydubai pilot Capt Smit Machchhar in the face of a "dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster".

He stressed that "vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism", in the post on X on Friday.

Capt Machchhar has been hailed a hero for actions which helped to save the lives of 172 passengers and crew members.

He managed to open the cockpit door, allowing in help, after being attacked by the co-pilot, with the plane plunging 14,000ft during the altercation.

A small group of passengers and a reserve pilot overpowered the co-pilot, steadied the plane and managed to land the Boeing 737 in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia.