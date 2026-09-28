Badr Jafar honoured at UN General Assembly for leadership in business and philanthropy

Badr Jafar, the UAE's Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, has been recognised for his three decades of work bridging the private and public sectors.

The Changemakers Award was presented to Mr Jafar by the Global Partnerships Forum, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations, during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Jafar received the award at UN Headquarters from Amir Dossal, Founder and President of the Global Partnerships Forum. Mr Dossal cited Mr Jafar's "leadership in driving change by harnessing business, philanthropy, and partnerships to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development."

Accepting the award, Mr Jafar said meaningful change was never the work of a single individual. "No single sector has all the answers," he said. "Change depends on an interconnected ecosystem: government sets the framework and direction, while business builds, develops and scales solutions.

"Philanthropy bridges the two, taking risks that others cannot and staying the course long after the spotlight and media attention have faded."

Appointed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Mr Jafar's role focuses on mobilising business and philanthropic stakeholders in support of the UAE's diplomatic and strategic objectives.

This week he convened meetings on investment in the water sector ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, strategic philanthropy in support of the African Union's Agenda 2063, and artificial intelligence and inclusive growth.

Mr Jafar's engagement with the UN dates back to 2010, when he founded the Pearl Initiative in co-operation with the UN Office for Partnerships to promote corporate governance across the Gulf region.

The ceremony also honoured José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Dr Ann Aerts, head of the Novartis Foundation; and Dr Srgjan Kerim, President of the 62nd Session of the UN General Assembly.