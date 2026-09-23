Long-term study links Type 2 diabetes with cancer

Women with Type 2 diabetes are almost twice as likely as men who have the same condition to develop cancer in their lifetime, extensive new research has found.

A 27-year study of cancer in Denmark found cases were 12 per cent higher in men with Type 2 diabetes than healthy men, but 22 per cent higher in women with the disease than women who did not suffer from the condition.

The entire adult population of the country was assessed for the study between 1996 and 2022.

The higher cancer incidence among people with Type 2 diabetes was particularly stark for obesity-related cancers, which were 45 per cent higher in men and 30 per cent higher in women compared to those without diabetes between 2010 and 2022.

“Our findings underline the growing cancer burden among people with T2D and highlight the need to prioritise cancer prevention and early detection as part of long-term diabetes care,” said Dr Tinne Laurberg from the Steno Diabetes Centre at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, who led the research.

“This is especially important for common obesity-related cancers, such as colorectal and postmenopausal breast cancer, for which screening programmes already exist in many countries. We must ensure that people with T2D benefit fully from these established programmes by encouraging greater participation.”

National cancer figures

Data was used from nationwide health registries to compile a complete picture of the connection between diabetes and cancer in people aged 18 and older.

It also compared cancers related to obesity, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and non-obesity-linked cancers such as lung or prostate cancer.

The research is due to be discussed at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Milan this month.

Since 2016, cancer has become the leading cause of death among people with T2D in Denmark and other high-income countries. Diabetes and cancer are among the top five most common causes of death in the UAE, according to World Health Organisation figures.

Around 20 per cent of UAE citizens have diabetes, or around 1.27 million adults, International Diabetes Federation figures show.

Dr Mohamad Azzam Ziade, a consultant in oncology at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, said there was a clear link between cancer and long-term diabetes.

“This is something we are increasingly aware of, but having Type 2 diabetes does not mean that someone will develop cancer,” he said. “The relationship is complex and is influenced by several factors. The important message is that this growing understanding gives us an opportunity to be more proactive.”

Managing diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, eating a balanced diet and keeping up with recommended cancer screening can all play an important role in supporting long-term health, Dr Ziade said.

Some cancer treatments, including steroids that may be used alongside therapy, can temporarily raise blood glucose levels.

“Cancer treatment can also affect appetite, weight, activity levels and eating patterns, which may lead to a review of diabetes medication,” said Dr Ziade.

“When someone has both conditions, their care may need a little more co-ordination, but it is certainly possible to manage them together effectively. The positive aspect is that healthcare teams are well placed to monitor these changes and adjust treatment when necessary.”

Early diagnosis

The UAE is rapidly accelerating its provision of specialist cancer care to keep pace with greater diagnosis.

The UAE National Cancer Registry recorded 7,487 cases in 2023 and 9,219 cases in 2024.

Breast cancer is the most common form of the disease in women, with early screening rates in Abu Dhabi increasing 85 per cent in the past year, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi said.

Three facilities have since been named centres of excellence for breast cancer: Burjeel Medical City, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Seha Tawam Hospital.

“Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen a leading healthcare ecosystem built on continuously advancing the quality of specialised care,” said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

“By expanding access to trusted, high-quality specialised services, we are empowering our communities to receive the care they need.”