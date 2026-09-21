Abu Dhabi court secures Dh7.8 million owed to 948 workers in labour disputes

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has recovered Dh7.8 million ($2.1 million) in outstanding financial entitlement for 948 workers after resolving three labour disputes.

Payments were collected through judicial deposits and direct settlements reached amicably between employers and workers, from total claims of Dh12.3 million.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the parties involved secured the recovered funds through a collaborative effort.

This helped secure full payments for 457 workers, while 491 workers received partial payments. The remaining balances were placed under structured instalment plans to ensure continued recovery of outstanding dues.

The settlement also enabled affected workers to retain their jobs with the companies involved, helping to maintain stable employment relationships, sustain economic activity and ensure business continuity.

The court said the outcome reflects its commitment to resolving labour disputes swiftly and protecting workers' rights under applicable laws. It also underscores ongoing co-operation with ministry to strengthen enforcement procedures, and promote a sustainable and stable working environment.

Resolving labour disputes in the UAE

The ministry resolved 185,793 labour disputes amicably in the first half of this year, accounting for 98.6 per cent of all cases. Only 2,481 cases, representing 1.4 per cent of the total, were referred to the judiciary for further action.

A key factor behind this high resolution rate is the authority granted to ministry to adjudicate labour disputes directly, including claims of up to Dh50,000. This helped resolve issues more quickly, reduced the burden on local courts, and enabled claimants to receive their legal entitlements much faster.

The upgraded Wage Protection System has played a central role in reducing the causes of labour disputes by strengthening proactive monitoring of employers' compliance with wage-payment requirements and identifying delays or violations at an early stage.

The labour dispute resolution framework and the Wage Protection System are integrated with the ministry’s wider digital and regulatory systems to enhance the monitoring of employers’ compliance and support data-driven decision-making.

Employers and employees can submit labour complaints and seek advice through its Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre (80084) or via its website and smart app.