UAE sends aid to Colombia under $10 million earthquake relief drive

The UAE on Sunday delivered critical aid to Colombia under a $10 million relief package set up last month in response to a powerful earthquake which killed more than 300 people and injured thousands more.

The essential supplies flown into the South American country - including food, hygiene kits and cleaning equipment - will support communities still reeling from the natural disaster.

The 7.4 magnitude quake struck near the town of San Jose del Palmar in Choco province on August 10, with its impact felt across large parts of western Colombia.

The earthquake was one of the largest to hit Colombia in years, destroying thousand of homes and buildings and prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.

The humanitarian aid effort was directed by President Sheikh Mohamed following the devastating earthquake.

Sheikh Mohamed also spoke by phone with Colombia's new President, Abelardo de la Espriella, last month to express his sincere condolences to the victims of the earthquake and wished the injured a quick recovery.

He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims and reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with the government and the people of Colombia.

Mr de la Espriella expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's response to the humanitarian crisis.