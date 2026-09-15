Emirates passengers can book flights using Jaywan cards

Passengers travelling with Emirates will be able to book flight tickets using Jaywan cards from Wednesday.

As a launch offer, the card provides a limited-time discount on all classes and most fare types for one-way and return flights from Dubai. The offer is available for bookings made from Wednesday until August 31, 2027, for travel until February 29, 2028.

The Dubai-based airline will accept all Jaywan cards.

Jaywan is the UAE’s first national domestic card programme, aimed at boosting financial inclusion and reducing payment costs. Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the UAE Central Bank, owns and runs the system.

The new payment scheme will broaden the range of methods by which passengers can pay for travel with the airline. Currently, UAE customers can access special fares at Emirates shops, with online access expected soon.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer, said: “Jaywan is now added as a home-grown option that adds further choice and simplicity when booking. It also means more people across the UAE who use Jaywan cards can book with Emirates as easily as they would make any other payment.”

“The acceptance of Jaywan cards across emirates.com and Emirates’ retail stores gives Jaywan cardholders greater choice, flexibility and convenience,” said Dr Tariq Al Hawi, chief operating officer at Al Etihad Payments.

This partnership between Emirates and Al Etihad Payments also helps strengthen the financial infrastructure the UAE is building for the years ahead.

In October 2025, the airline signed a deal with Dubai Finance to promote the Dubai Cashless Strategy among international visitors. In July, it launched Crypto.com Pay, offering eligible UAE residents another way to pay on the Emirates website and app.

Jaywan was built to handle domestic transactions safely and efficiently. Several banks in the UAE issue Jaywan cards and a growing network of merchants accepts them, including those in ride-hailing and car rentals, restaurants, attractions, health care, pharmacies and retail.