Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara to deliver keynote speech at Arab Media Summit

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara will deliver a keynote address at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai this week, organisers have confirmed.

Mr Al Shara will address the gathering of media leaders and decision-makers as the three-day summit begins at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday.

His appearance will be his first to Dubai since taking office following visits to Abu Dhabi in April and July this year, and comes as Syria continues its efforts to rebuild its regional and international relationships following the fall of the Assad regime.

Held annually under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Media Summit is the region’s largest and most influential media gathering.

This year’s event will run from September 15 to 17 and is expected to bring together about 10,000 media professionals and industry figures, with more than 400 speakers from over 23 countries due to take part in more than 175 sessions.

Syria’s Minister of Information, Khaled Zaarour, is also among senior Arab officials attending the event.

The summit will discuss major changes affecting the media industry, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence and digital platforms, as well as the role of the media during geopolitical and economic shifts across the region.