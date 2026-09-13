Major traffic diversions begin at Dubai's Al Safah and City Walk

Major traffic diversions are in place in one of Dubai's busiest traffic hotspots, the city's transport authority said.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on X that diversions were in place as part of its Al Safa Street development project.

The roadworks mean that the diversions are in place on both sides of Al Satwa Street and Al Multaqa Street to assist the flow of traffic around the City Walk area.

"As part of the Al Safa Street development project, the RTA implemented a traffic diversion on the street to ensure smooth traffic flow and ease of movement for you during the project completion period," the RTA said on X.

Earlier this year, Dubai launched a Dh2 billion project to boost connectivity between the emirate’s vital roads and reduce traffic.

A screenshot from the video showing traffic diversion on Al Safa Street. Photo: RTA Show caption: A screenshot from the video showing traffic diversion on Al …

The RTA said it had awarded a contract for the Latifa bint Hamdan corridor development project extending 12km to link Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The project, which will be completed by the end of 2028, will include seven bridges of 2.3km and eight tunnels covering 900 metres to enhance traffic flow with a capacity of more than 16,000 vehicles an hour in both directions.