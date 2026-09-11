Sheikh Hamdan visits Aster Pharmacy's distribution centre in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited Aster Pharmacy's distribution centre in the emirate on Thursday.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was given an overview of operations at the 145,000-square feet facility in Dubai Industrial City and its services across the UAE and GCC through Aster's network.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the facility's innovative strategy for enhancing efficiency and accelerating accurate medicine distribution. He expressed support for Aster’s continued growth and its initiatives to further improve services and advance the UAE’s healthcare system.

The Crown Prince of Dubai emphasised the private sector's vital role in developing an efficient and reliable healthcare system. He highlighted the need for collaboration between the private and public sectors to deliver high-quality services that meet the community’s requirements for medicines and medical supplies.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, and Alisha Moopen, managing director and group chief executive, accompanied Sheikh Hamdan during his tour.

Sheikh Hamdan visits Aster Pharmacy's 145,000 sq ft distribution centre in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan visits Aster Pharmacy's 145,000 sq ft distribu…

The facility processes about 75,000 transactions daily through Aster’s UAE network of 350 pharmacies, 120 medical clinics, and 15 hospitals.