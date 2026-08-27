UAE pledges $10 million in aid to boost Nepal-Tibet flood relief efforts

The UAE on Thursday announced a $10 million humanitarian aid package to bolster critical relief after devastating floods on the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet, which killed hundreds and left a trail of destruction.

The crucial financial assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Rescue teams continue a desperate search for survivors after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, causing a catastrophic flash flood.

As of Thursday, more than 350 people had been killed and more than 1,000 were missing in the Himalayan country and neighbouring China.

Authorities in Nepal are using helicopters to search for survivors and to drop emergency supplies to thousands of people cut off in towns and valleys, after the fierce floods swept away a road filled with trekkers and pilgrims that connects Kathmandu with Lhasa in Tibet.

Dr Tareq Al Amiri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stressed the country's leading role in supporting urgent humanitarian responses to disasters and crises around the world.

Dr Al Amiri said a team from the UAE Aid Agency was working with local authorities and international organisations to ensure that support is provided to affected groups.

The National on Thursday visited hospitals where staff were working round the clock to treat those injured in the severe floods.

“The flood took my wife and child. It took everyone,” said Girilal Budhathoki, who was among those receiving care.

His brother Newall desperately sought to console him as he admitted that he no longer wanted to live after the harrowing ordeal.

Sitting beside Girilal at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Newall recalled the moment he realised his brother had survived the flood but most of his family had not.

“There was no chance to save anyone,” Newall said. “Nobody knew it was coming.”