New UAE teachers eager for start of school year after challenges of Iran war

Globe-trotting teachers who have uprooted to the UAE in time for the new academic year are undeterred by the Iran conflict and looking forward to the latest step in their educational journey.

They are among more than 1,500 new recruits across the Gems Education network, which runs schools in the Emirates, Qatar and Egypt.

They will be on hand to welcome hundreds of thousands of pupils back to classrooms across the country for the much-anticipated first day back at school on Monday.

The 2026-27 academic year is being met with renewed optimism by staff, pupils and parents who were forced to contend with significant disruption after the outbreak of the US-Iran war on February 28.

Schools switched to remote learning for a number of weeks, while many summer exams were cancelled as a precautionary measure, as the UAE and other Gulf states came under attack from Iran.

New teachers spoke to The National on the sidelines of an annual introductory event held by Gems, the UAE's largest private education group, at Atlantis - The Palm in Dubai, called Gems Awareness Day.

Making the move

Hosea Bosire is among the new teaching recruits joining Gems schools for the new academic year. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Hosea Bosire is among the new teaching recruits joining Gems…

Hosea Bosire, from Kenya, is excited about the start of the new school year in a new country, after dispelling initial doubts stemming from the outbreak of war in the region.

“At first I had some questions back in my mind, whether should I accept the offer from Gems, because I'd got offers from somewhere else,” said Mr Bosire, who teaches economics.

But he said he was happy to press ahead after considering his options and he hasn't looked back since.

Mr Bosire was inspired by the rapid growth of education in the UAE and hopes to shape well-rounded pupils who can go on to make a difference in the world.

“Education in the UAE is growing very fast,” he said. “It's very transformational and impactful. I feel more inspired and empowered, so that I can aim for higher standards as much as possible.”

Mayuresh Phatak has moved to the UAE from India. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Mayuresh Phatak has moved to the UAE from India. Pawan Singh…

Mayuresh Phatak moved to the UAE from Mumbai, India to work as a new teacher.

He is excited about the diversity of the teaching and pupil population in the UAE.

“The biggest thing that I do notice is that even though you have a classroom full of people coming from different backgrounds, there seems to be a union where people can look past the differences of race, ethnicity, colour and come together,” Mr Phatak, who teaches Spanish and theory of knowledge, told The National.

“Interacting with pupils and building a good relationship is what I look forward to the most. I think a society that values teachers is bound to grow.”

Standing firm amid conflict

Nahla Hegab said she feels safe teaching in the UAE. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Nahla Hegab said she feels safe teaching in the UAE. Pawan S…

Nahla Hegab, a science teacher from Egypt, is taking up a role at Gems Al Khaleej International School but taught in the Emirates at the height of the conflict earlier this year.

“We didn't feel scared, we felt overwhelmed. However, we trusted that it was going to be dealt with well, and we felt safe,” she said.

“It was the first time I've experienced something like that, but I am ready to help my students to overcome what happened last year and if we have to face anything, a new challenge again, we are ready.”

One of Ms Hegab's priorities is implementing artificial intelligence to maximum effect for her pupils.

“Education is moving very fast with AI,” she said. “We have to make our students ready for this. We have to implement AI wisely with our students and we have to teach them how to use it with integrity.”

Making the grade

New teachers were given a warm welcome at the annual Gems Awareness Day. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: New teachers were given a warm welcome at the annual Gems Aw…

The class of 2026-27 will take the number of teachers employed by Gems Education across its network beyond 10,000, representing more than 100 nationalities.

Gems Education said it typically receives more than 500,000 job applications each year.

Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of Gems Education, highlighted the importance of investing in teaching talent to help harness the potential of the next generation.

“The future of education will be shaped not only by what we teach, but by the people we entrust to inspire and prepare the next generation,” Mr Varkey said.

“That is why we are investing significantly in attracting exceptional educators from around the world, developing their potential and equipping them with the tools, technology and environment to deliver the highest standards of academic excellence.

“Buildings and technology matter but teachers remain the greatest investment we can make. When we invest in outstanding educators, we invest directly in every child’s potential and in developing the confident, capable and compassionate leaders our world will need,” Mr Varkey added.