UAE pupils celebrate success in GCSEs despite Iran war disruption

Pupils and school staff have spoken of their relief at exceeding expectations in this year's GCSE exams despite the effects of the US-Iran war.

A significant interruption to the academic year meant exams were disrupted – many of them cancelled – because of the war in Iran.

Schools were forced to vacate classrooms and switch to remote learning in early March at the outbreak of the war, before later returning to in-person teaching.

“This has been an unusual year, bringing additional challenges, frustrations and uncertainty at an important stage in their education,” said Rebecca Gray, chief education officer of education group Taaleem.

“Our students responded with remarkable maturity, remaining focused and determined while adapting to circumstances beyond their control.

“This cohort has had to navigate an unusual year, including difficulties and frustrations that they could not have anticipated. The resilience, patience and strength of character they have demonstrated make their achievements even more meaningful.”

Dealing with disruption

Emergency protocols were activated after Iran launched attacks on the Emirates and overseas pupils moved off campus to hotels before being helped to leave the country.

There was much uncertainty about how grades would be scored, with pupils unable to attend in-person exams.

A senior figure from Gems Education, where more than 4,250 pupils received 30,000 results in the UAE, said the achievement was not merely about obtaining results but also showing great character in difficult times.

“These results mean so much because they speak not only to academic achievement, but to character,” said Lisa Crausby, group chief education officer.

“Our students have shown focus, determination and real resilience, continuing to give their best through a period of uncertainty and challenge. We are immensely proud of each of our students. Behind every outstanding grade is hard work, inspirational teaching and the steady support of families.”

Thirty per cent of pupils in Gems schools obtained A* grades while almost half, 48 per cent, received A-A* grades.

Staff and pupils were also celebrating a strong performance at Jebel Ali School in Dubai where 38 per cent of students obtained A* grades.

“What makes me most proud, however, is the way they have conducted themselves throughout this year,” said Joshua Missen, head of year at Jebel Ali School.

“The challenges and uncertainty they have faced have not always been easy, but they have approached everything with maturity, positivity and a willingness to support one another. They should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”