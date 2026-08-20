Two men fined Dh50,000 each for assaulting UAE petrol station worker

An Al Ain court has fined two men Dh50,000 each for assaulting a petrol station employee in a dispute over cleaning a car windscreen.

The Al Ain Misdemeanour Court also ordered both men to carry out community service for two months at the petrol station where the incident took place, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department posted on social media on Thursday.

The assault occurred after a driver asked the petrol station worker to clean his windscreen, according to the case details. The worker told him the station was busy and that he would have to wait.

An argument broke out between the men and the worker and escalated into an assault, leaving the employee bruised and in pain, according to a medical report submitted to the court.

The two men were convicted based on evidence including surveillance footage from the petrol station, witness statements, the defendants' admissions during proceedings and the medical report.

The defendants were found guilty of assaulting a person performing a public service and of disturbing public order.

In its ruling, the court said the conviction was based on the Crimes and Penalties Law, which criminalises assaulting or resisting a public employee or a person assigned to perform a public service by force or violence while carrying out, or because of, their duties.

The court emphasised that complying with the law and using official channels when disputes arise were the best ways to avoid legal consequences.