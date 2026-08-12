No safe haven: Kinahan extradition shows importance of global co-operation in fight against organised crime

The extradition of alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan from the UAE to Ireland highlights the importance of international co-operation to combat organised crime, legal analysts have said.

Mr Kinahan was flown from Dubai on Sunday to Ireland, where he appeared before Dublin’s Special Criminal Court.

He was charged with directing a criminal organisation and was immediately remanded in custody. He is expected to go on trial next year in the Special Criminal Court, which sits with three judges and no jury.

His extradition came less than four months after his arrest by Dubai Police in response to an international warrant issued by the Irish courts in April. Mr Kinahan's extradition is the first to take place under the UAE-Ireland extradition treaty that took effect in May 2025.

Sean McGovern, an alleged Kinahan associate, was extradited from the UAE to Ireland in May last year, seven months after being detained, although this took place through a special arrangement, not as part of the treaty.

Irish fugitive Sean McGovern was arrested in the UAE by Dubai police Show caption: Irish fugitive Sean McGovern was arrested in the UAE by Duba…

In June, Dublin’s Special Criminal Court sentenced McGovern to 24 years in jail on two counts of directing the activities of a criminal organisation at the time of a deadly feud.

Hamid Al Zaabi, secretary general and vice chairman of the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Committee, said it was important to see the bigger picture in the Kinahan case.

“The Kinahan case has understandably attracted considerable international attention. But it is also important to see it in a wider context,” he wrote in a post on social media.

“The UAE handles a significant number of extradition cases every year, many of which never make international headlines.

“This matters because our position as one of the world's most open and connected economies also exposes us to risks from crimes committed beyond our borders. That is why international co-operation is so important to the UAE.”

In March 2022, the UAE and Denmark signed a similar deal to that which the UAE has with Ireland. Thanks to this, Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader who lived on Palm Jumeirah, was extradited to Denmark in December 2023. A year later he was handed a 12-year jail sentence for tax fraud.

Daniel Kinahan was charged with directing a criminal organisation and was immediately remanded in custody. Photo: US Department of State Show caption: Daniel Kinahan was charged with directing a criminal organis…

Prof Paul Arnell, an extradition and transnational criminal law researcher at Robert Gordon University in the UK, said extradition helped to prevent places like the UAE from becoming a “safe haven”.

“Extradition exists in part to prevent so-called safe havens from existing, from developing, where accused persons or criminals or people involved in criminal activity are immune from legal processes … and could commit transnational crime,” he said.

Prof Arnell said wanted people could still evade capture in places where extradition agreements were not in place, citing American whistleblower Edward Snowden, who lives freely in Russia despite being wanted by US authorities for leaking classified documents.

Before moving to Dubai, Mr Kinahan was living in Spain, a country long popular with criminals, with the Costa del Sol nicknamed the Costa del Crime because of the many alleged gangsters living there.

While Spain was once regarded as a safe haven, it, like the UAE, now has much stricter extradition agreements in place.

Building trust

Prof Arnell said co-operation was critical for countries in the Gulf and elsewhere with economies based on openness and wide trade links.

“It’s vital to maintain a reputation as a willing partner in the prosecution of transnational criminality,” he said.

Such co-operation is bound up with partnerships in other areas aside from crime.

“The UAE, Qatar, Oman, rely on their international partnerships,” he said. “From that perspective, extradition is part of the puzzle. It’s important countries don’t have a reputation for being a safe haven. That could have consequences in separate fields.”

Gemma Davies, an associate professor at Durham University in the UK who researches transnational law, said she agreed that the co-operation between the UAE and Ireland in this case may reflect a wider desire to work together.

“It could be the benefits for the UAE are that they would expect their extradition requests to be properly considered by, in this case, Ireland,” she said.

“And it could be part of broader police and judicial co-operation, an ability to co-operate more closely in relation to organised crime and financial crime. That might be another reason why a country might want to enter into an extradition agreement.”