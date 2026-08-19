Nasa captures images of Moon crater caused by SpaceX debris

A Nasa spacecraft has captured images of a crater on the Moon caused by the impact of the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket.

The upper stage of the rocket, built by Elon Musk's SpaceX, crashed into the Moon on August 5 as solar activity and gravitational forces affected the part's trajectory, ultimately leading to its impact.

Snapping a photo of the crater was not an easy feat. Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which orbits the Moon, was given the precise task.

The spacecraft had to be tilted to face the exact spot of the impact and to capture the crater as it came into view. From the images, scientists calculated the crater to be 18.3 metres wide and less than 3.05 metres deep.

Dangers posed to astronauts

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has completed 677 missions. This particular rocket was launched in January last year, and the return to the Moon was unplanned.

Dimitra Atri, a principal investigator in the Space Exploration Laboratory at New York University Abu Dhabi's Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science, warned about the dangers of space debris as lunar expeditions become more practical.

“This SpaceX episode perfectly highlights the risks the astronauts will face when they spend extended periods of time on permanent bases on the Moon,” he told The National.

“Both the US and China… are planning permanent bases on the Moon and it is extremely important to monitor and assess potential risks. Nasa’s orbiter just did that but we did not have any ability to stop such an event.”

The Moon is struck by meteors daily, according to Nasa, but strikes due to humans are not very common. A lack of atmosphere means objects hit the Moon at breakneck speeds.

Sultan Al Neyadi pictured on the International Space Centre Show caption: Sultan Al Neyadi pictured on the International Space Centre

To infinity and beyond

The UAE is no stranger to space exploration. The UAE Space Agency was founded in 2014 to build the space sector and develop space missions and research. Since its founding, it has participated in many international projects and launched its Hope probe to Mars.

In 2019, Hazza Al Mansouri became the first Emirati in space, completing an eight-day mission on the International Space Station. Sultan Al Neyadi was on board the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023 for six months.

In 2028, the UAE will launch the MBR Explorer spacecraft and start the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA), which lies beyond Mars.