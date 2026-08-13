Dubai's Parkin increases revenue despite impact of Iran war

Dubai's parking operator has reported an increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2026 despite a decrease in transactions.

Parkin, set up in January 2024 to manage parking in the emirate, had total revenue of Dh364.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of 14 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

This was despite a drop in public parking transactions to 27.2 million compared with 29.2 million transactions made in the second quarter of last year.

"The softer transaction volumes reflect a combination of factors, including the effect of geopolitical factors, the continued uptake of seasonal cards at tariffs that have not yet been revised and a slightly lower number of chargeable days during the quarter compared with the same period last year," read the report issued by Parkin on Thursday evening.

The total number of parking spaces increased by 27 per cent to 268,300, the report revealed, with public parking spaces increasing by 8 per cent to 203,200.

“Parkin delivered a strong second quarter, with revenue up 14 per cent to Dh364.1 million. Growth was driven by our seasonal cards, developer parking and enforcement segments, offsetting softer public parking demand during the quarter," said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, chief executive of Parkin.

"We continued executing our growth strategy, expanding our total parking portfolio by almost 57,000 spaces over the past 12 months.

"In co-operation with the RTA, we added 9,900 public parking spaces in the first half of 2026, while our developer parking portfolio more than tripled to 61,500 spaces through several strategic partnerships."