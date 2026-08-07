Abu Dhabi to test high-tech mattress using AI to ease sleep apnoea

An artificial intelligence-powered mattress that can detect when a sleeping person stops breathing and gently prompts them to change position will be tested in Abu Dhabi as part of a study on sleep apnoea.

The research, a collaboration between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and sleep technology company Eight Sleep, will recruit 30 patients with positional sleep apnoea, a condition in which breathing interruptions become worse when people sleep on their backs.

During the 12-week study, Eight Sleep's technology will capture continuous sleep and physiological signals such as heart rate, breathing rate, movement, snoring and positional data.

This information will be connected to Abu Dhabi’s intelligent health system, allowing researchers to analyse these signals alongside participants' real-time health data to identify patterns that may help to inform future treatment and clinical research.

“We are pleased to be part of this research programme in collaboration with the Department of Health and Eight Sleep,” Dr Jethin Rafique, chair of pulmonology at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and the study's principal investigator, told The National.

Dr Jethin Rafique, the study's principal investigator, said it will focus on patients whose apnoea worsens when they sleep in certain positions. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Dr Jethin Rafique, the study's principal investigator, said …

“The study focuses on the early detection and treatment of patients with positional sleep apnoea. These are patients whose sleep apnoea worsens when they lie in a certain position, especially on their backs.”

Unlike conventional sleep studies, the mattress is designed not only to monitor patients but also to respond when it detects they have rolled on to their backs.

“The standard treatment for sleep apnoea is continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, which requires patients to wear a mask connected to a machine,” Dr Rafique said. “Some people find that treatment uncomfortable or claustrophobic.

“For patients whose sleep apnoea is purely positional, less invasive approaches may be sufficient. The AI algorithms used by Eight Sleep can detect when a patient is lying on their back and automatically trigger a vibration to encourage them to change position, helping to reduce episodes of sleep apnoea.”

Responding to body position

The mattress acts as both a diagnostic and a treatment device, with every participant first undergoing a baseline sleep study before researchers assess whether the technology improves sleep.

“This type of technology is entirely new to us,” Dr Rafique said. “It combines AI algorithms with cloud-based technology to detect body position and respond almost immediately. We have not previously had access to anything comparable.”

The study marks another step in the medical use of technology originally developed to improve sleep.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Quality sleep is one of the strongest foundations of long-term health, yet common sleep disorders like sleep apnoea can significantly undermine it, raising the risk of serious health conditions when left unmanaged.

“Our collaboration with Eight Sleep reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the future of health.”

Matteo Franceschetti, Eight Sleep's co-founder and chief executive, told The National that the company's goal had always been simple: “to improve everybody’s sleep”.

“We started by looking at medical studies and clinical evidence and found that, outside of sleep disorders, temperature is the biggest factor affecting sleep quality.”

The company, whose products are sold in 35 countries, initially focused on helping users regulate body temperature during sleep but found the technology could also benefit people with more specific needs such as cancer patients or women experiencing menopause.

Eight Sleep's Matteo Franceschetti says the company aims to 'transform the bed into a preventative health platform'. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Eight Sleep's Matteo Franceschetti says the company aims to …

“There are women going through menopause with hot flashes. There are people going through chemotherapy who struggle to regulate their temperature. There are athletes looking to recover faster, and couples who simply prefer different sleeping temperatures,” Mr Franceschetti said.

At the same time, the company has been expanding the role of artificial intelligence in its products.

“We’re already working on the next generation of sensors and features, including AI-powered algorithms that could eventually help detect conditions such as diabetes and hypertension,” he said.

“Our vision is to transform the bed into a preventative health platform that works for you while you sleep.”

The Abu Dhabi study is focused solely on positional sleep apnoea. The initial trial will recruit 30 patients already known to SSMC’s sleep clinic, with researchers hoping to validate results from previous studies carried out in the US.

Participants will spend one night undergoing a conventional sleep study before returning for a second night using the mattress, allowing researchers to compare their sleep quality and physiological measurements.

Dr Rafique believes the technology could eventually have wider applications.

“As a pulmonologist, what interests me is whether patients with respiratory disease could one day be monitored remotely while they sleep,” he said. “If AI can detect changes in their condition overnight, it may allow us to intervene much earlier.”