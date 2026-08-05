Dubai Police shut down 103 rogue social media accounts under cyber crackdown

Dubai recorded a drop in cyber crime, financial fraud and economic crime in the first half of 2026, police said.

In the last three months, 103 fraudulent social media accounts were shut down and 297 websites promoting illegal drugs blocked.

Dubai Police said the drop in crime was a result of officers being proactive and the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The progress was reported during a performance evaluation meeting chaired by Maj Gen Hareb Al Shamsi, deputy commander-in-chief for criminal affairs.

The force has increasingly integrated AI and modern technology into their operations to analyse crime patterns, inform field teams and intercept criminal activity before it occurs.

During the meeting, officials also evaluated the performance of the specialist Anti-Fraud Centre, with discussions focusing on emerging financial scams, online fraud tactics and the operational readiness of field units.

In April, the force led a global operation along with the FBI and Chinese police, resulting in the arrest of 276 suspects in connection with organised financial crime.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the positive results were also due to public awareness campaigns and urged people to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal or banking information with unknown parties and report any suspicious activity.

It follows a warning in July over social media adverts claiming to offer visas and jobs in exchange for money as part of the force's Be Aware of Fraud campaign.

“These ads circulate on social media platforms and messaging apps, using the names of unlicensed companies or offices, or impersonating official entities, in an attempt to lure victims and steal their money,” Dubai Police said.

Residents were advised to make payments only through official channels, not third parties.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi stressed that tackling emerging crimes, particularly fraud and cyber crime, requires strong co-operation between law enforcement agencies, community members and public and private sector institutions.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has recorded a significant increase in the use of alternatives to prison for minor offences.

Between 2023 and 2025, electronic monitoring orders increased by 170 per cent, while community service measures grew by almost 84 per cent, reflecting a rehabilitative approach towards offenders, supporting their reintegration into society.

The approach was reflected in the month-long anti-drug campaign United as One to Eradicate the Threat, which sought to reinforce the role of the community in navigating the traps of addiction and online drug promotion, which concluded last week.

It highlighted the family as the first line of defence in providing emotional support and open dialogue, while positioning schools as key partners in nurturing positive values and behaviour.