Dubai Police block websites promoting narcotics as anti-drug campaign ends

Dubai Police blocked 297 websites promoting illegal drugs during the second quarter of this year, an increase from 110 in the first quarter.

The figures were presented during a performance review of Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics , which coincided with the conclusion of the month-long anti-drugs campaign by the National Drug Enforcement Authority.

Under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’, the campaign sought to raise public awareness and reinforce the role of the community in navigating the traps of addiction and online drug promotion.

Family at the fore

The campaign focused on highlighting the family as the first line of defence in providing emotional support and open dialogue, while positioning schools as key partners in nurturing positive values and behaviour.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad, chairman of the NDEA, said protecting the UAE people remained a non-negotiable priority.

“The campaign focused on building strong foundations for a shared upbringing,” he said. “The efforts of conscious families, schools fostering positive values and behaviours, and various relevant institutions converged to establish a proactive, preventive environment that protects our children and opens the doors to dialogue and early vigilance.

“Our confidence lies in the power of family awareness and cohesion, and we reaffirm that the synergy between the National Drug Enforcement Authority, families, and educational and media institutions is the true safeguard for transforming awareness into an ingrained, daily social habit.”

One of the key tenets was to move beyond conventional preaching and advice, instead focusing on speaking to young people on their terms, with engaging visual content. Videos on social media garnered more than 55 million views and more than 376,000 reactions in one month.

The messaging aimed to empower young people to make sound decisions when facing peer pressure and to offer emotional support when needed, rather than causing panic or denial.

Support and treatment

A free phone helpline offering round-the-clock treatment and support for people struggling with addiction was launched this month.

By dialling 80044, callers can access psychiatrists, addiction specialists and behaviour counsellors.

The Hisn service works in collaboration with leading medical centres and specialised institutions across the UAE, and its approach focuses on analysing the underlying triggers of addiction.

The Hisn service provides support and treatment for those suffering with addiction. Photo: DFWAC Info

Specialised centres follow up with psychological and behavioural rehabilitation, offering life-skills training and support to build patients' mental resilience to cope without relapsing.

Families will also be trained to effectively support their loved ones' recovery, with guidance on how to recognise early behavioural changes in children and the tools to respond to them.

Sheikh Zayed said the campaign was just the start and would act as a launch pad for sustainable action against drugs, adding that confronting modern methods of drug promotion was not a task solely for the security forces, but for the wider community.

“We are committed to sustaining partnerships with everyone to ensure our youth remain protected and our national achievements safeguarded,” he said.