New national campaign warns of illegal drugs concealed inside vapes

A new national anti-drugs campaign is warning of the dangers posed by vaping.

The National Campaign for Drug Enforcement aims to raise families' awareness amid concerns that illegal drugs can be concealed in e-cigarettes, which are often marketed to young people.

It warns that drug dealers have exploited the popularity of vaping among teenagers by promoting drugs and psychoactive substances through e-cigarettes. This making the drugs difficult for families, schools, universities and authorities to detect.

Authorities are pursuing dealers targeting teenagers and young adults, cracking down on those selling drugs through e-cigarettes laced with cannabis oil, and making numerous arrests.

Officials say young people are particularly vulnerable to peer pressure and that tobacco and e-cigarette companies contribute to the trend through aggressive social media marketing and false claims that vaping is less harmful than other methods of drug abuse.

Appealing flavours, colourful packaging

Dr Yazeed Abed El Khaleq, a consultant pulmonologist at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said vaping fuels addiction by making nicotine and other harmful substances easier to access, conceal and use, particularly among young people.

“Appealing flavours, colourful packaging, social media promotion and the false belief that e-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional cigarettes encourage experimentation at an early age,” he said.

“The concern is becoming even more serious as vaping devices may be misused to deliver psychoactive substances in ways that are difficult for families, schools and authorities to detect.

“Many young users also consume higher concentrations of nicotine than they realise, and products marketed as nicotine-free may still contain nicotine.”

He said that over time, users can develop cravings, anxiety, irritability, concentration difficulties and behavioural changes when they are unable to vape.

“Clinically, vaping has been linked to recurrent respiratory infections, severe lung inflammation, cardiovascular risks and reduced immunity.”

The campaign was launched by the National Drug Enforcement Authority in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office under the theme United as One to Eradicate the Threat.

It forms part of the UAE's broader National Anti-Drugs Strategy 2024-2031, adopted in November 2024 with the aim of reducing addiction rates and drug-related deaths through prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and law enforcement.

Schools, families and community organisations are encouraged to work together to prevent young people from taking up smoking and vaping, while the public is urged to report suspicious activity to the authorities.

Focus on prevention

Dr Samya Al Mamari, director of medical services at the National Rehabilitation Centre, said the organisation's approach focused on preventing smoking before it could become a pathway to addiction.

“When we talk about vaping, we're really talking about the behaviour of smoking,” she told The National.

“Internationally, smoking is recognised as a gateway behaviour that increases the risk of addiction. We focus on vaping because it's the newer trend, but our message is about smoking in general, not just electronic cigarettes.

“Our goal is to prevent smoking altogether.”

Dr Samya Al Mamari, director of medical services at the National Rehabilitation Centre. Photo: National Rehabilitation Centre Info

But awareness campaigns should encourage healthier behaviours rather than rely on fear, she said.

“Internationally, concerns have been raised about illegal substances being used in vaping devices. However, our awareness campaigns don't focus on frightening people. We focus on promoting healthy behaviours and encouraging healthier choices.

“Rather than telling people not to vape because it might contain drugs, we focus on preventing smoking in general.”

Dr Al Mamari said parents remain one of the strongest protective factors against addiction.

“It's not about how much time you spend with your children – it's about the quality of that time,” she said. “Your children need to know that you're their safe place.

“They should feel comfortable coming to you, expressing their feelings and talking about whatever challenges they're facing. Try not to judge them. Support them.

“No matter how long you work or what time you get home, try to be the person your children turn to when they need help.”