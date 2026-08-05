Dh80 million Dubai Creek Lights project to illuminate area's rich history

Dubai on Wednesday unveiled a Dh80 million mega project aimed at shining a light on the rich heritage and culture of the historic heart of the emirate.

The Dubai Creek Lights project – which will extend across 8km – will aim to transform the bustling district into an “exceptional night-time destination”.

It will bring Dubai Creek to life after dark through the installation of 5,000 lighting units which will be visible more than 450 metres above ground.

The vibrant lighting will be placed in Creek Quay, the Creek Promenade at the Gold Souq, the Creek entrance at Infinity Bridge, Al Shindagha Historic District, Bur Dubai Souq and Al Seef Marina.

The scheme – due for completion in the first quarter of 2027 – is being carried out by Dubai Municipality, on the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

It is intended to showcase the area's landmarks and enhance its waterfronts and public spaces after sunset. The initiative will use sustainable lighting to minimise the environmental impact on marine life.

The works will also include upgrades to the lighting of promenades, Creek entrances, building façades and waterfront walkways.

Celebrating tradition

“Dubai Creek has served throughout the emirate’s history as a vital artery for trade and commerce and as the starting point of Dubai’s urban and economic development,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality.

“It remains a landmark that has witnessed defining moments in the city’s growth and transformation. Through the Dubai Creek Lights project, we are bringing part of that journey back to life along its banks.

“The project will celebrate the Creek’s cultural heritage, showcase its urban identity and present it through a distinctive night-time experience for residents and visitors. It reflects our commitment to making Dubai the world’s most beautiful and attractive city through an urban vision that preserves local identity while embracing advanced urban solutions.”

Shedding new light on the past

Bader Anwahi, chief executive of the Public Facilities Agency at the municipality, said the project will improve the visitor experience in one of the city's most popular destinations.

“Dubai Creek Lights is a landmark project that will transform the Creek into an exceptional night-time destination combining architectural beauty, history and culture,” he said.

“The project will deliver an integrated lighting system using advanced technologies and engineering solutions tailored to the architectural and heritage characteristics of each area. The lighting has been designed to highlight waterfronts, traditional markets and historic buildings while ensuring visual comfort, enhancing pedestrian safety and elevating the overall night-time experience.”

For decades, ships and traditional trading dhows relied on the lights along the Creek’s banks to guide their journeys as they transported goods and supported Dubai’s trade. Through the project, light will return with a fresh purpose, creating a new urban experience and supporting commercial and tourism activity along the waterfront.