Tenants at Abu Dhabi's famous centre for second-hand goods say high rents forcing them away

Al Yousuf Centre may seem like just another building in central Abu Dhabi. But behind its gleaming gold doors, it hosts a trove of the capital's best bargains on pre-owned goods.

For years, the centre was the go-to place for students and thrifters, and it was particularly popular with the Filipino community. But in the past couple of years, rising rents have forced many businesses to relocate or shut their doors, tenants say.

Only a few years ago, the first and second floors of the centre were buzzing with dozens of small stores, known as “ukay-ukays” in Tagalog. Now visitors are met with a different reality – vacant stores, fewer shoppers and only a handful of open shops.

Many have been forced to leave, and those who remain told The National that multiple rent increases in the past few years, combined with a shortage of clothing supplies caused by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the war in Iran, have put the squeeze on everyone.

Multiple rent increases

Almelita Jabinar has been working at an ukay-ukay shop in the building for two years. She has seen many of her neighbouring shops close. She believes it is because “they increased the rent three times”.

“The rent is very expensive. It is challenging getting the customers to buy here … sometimes I don't have sales,” she said.

The centre has long been a favourite among shoppers in Abu Dhabi. Show caption: The centre has long been a favourite among shoppers in Abu D…

Many clients are now prioritising other shopping centres or buying new clothes from websites such as Shein. While authorities in Abu Dhabi announced a short-term rent freeze for all properties in the emirate (excluding the ADGM jurisdiction), it may be too little, too late for the thrifting hub.

Impacts of the war

Angelito Estrada, who works in a second-hand shop, has noticed a decrease in business since the war in Iran began. He is considering packing up and leaving the country altogether next year.

“Business was good, but now [due to the] bombing and fighting it is not,” he said. He has not yet received new shipments of clothing because of the closure of the supplier's warehouse in Dubai. “The clothes are expensive,” Mr Estrada said. “The rent is too high.”

He is not the only one facing this challenge. Ms Jabinar has also struggled to procure new products from Sharjah and abroad.

Clothes typically come in bundles or bales, which are tightly packed. Once opened, the bags of clothes end up in piles on the floor and are sorted through by patrons. Eventually, they make their way on to hangers. “It is very difficult to get clothes now. They are not giving us the bundles,” Ms Jabinar said.

Almelita Jabinar in the store she runs at the centre. Show caption: Almelita Jabinar in the store she runs at the centre.

Kabayan Community

It is not merely a place to shop, though. The Filipino community at Al Yousuf Centre is tightly knit, with many residents visiting their friends on days off. Mariwilma Alvarida has been coming to the centre for eight years, and it reminds her of home in the Philippines.

“It feels like home, feels like your own country,” she said. “If I have time off, I'm coming here and talking, drinking coffee with friends.”

Mehchi Sanchez is a caretaker and resident of Al Yousuf Centre, and she comes downstairs to hang out on her day off. She has been coming to the centre for 15 years to shop and visit friends. She shopped at Al Yousuf Centre frequently in the past, but doesn't shop there as much now.

“It is changing. [There used to be a] lot of shops before here. They had a tailor, an office, a photo studio. So much there. A lot of shops. It's a very good place. This was famous before, it was a mall,” she said.

For Ms Sanchez, the space holds many memories and feels like a community. Her good friend, who worked here, died. The friend worked in a restaurant, now closed, which filled the mall with the aroma and sounds of typical Filipino fare.

Ms Sanchez hopes the building will reclaim its status as a bustling community hub. “It's a long memory. [I hope it will be] the same as before, like a mall,” she said.

Closing the loop

The UAE government has recently launched Naseej, the National Initiative for Textile Circularity, to promote the reuse and recycling of preloved clothes and fabrics. This initiative could help turn shoppers' attention back to thrifting as a sustainable practice.

The aim of the scheme is to significantly reduce the 220,000 tonnes of textile waste produced annually across the UAE. Used textiles should increasingly be viewed as an economic opportunity rather than a disposal challenge, the Minister of Economy and Tourism said.

Angelito Estrada at his stall in the centre Show caption: Angelito Estrada at his stall in the centre

Abu Dhabi residents, such as Ibrahim Kalokoh from Sierra Leone, already embrace the circularity of clothing. He has been coming to the Al Yousuf Centre for years.

“I love to shop here, they have original items.” he told The National. “The prices are OK, they're good. I used to buy original jerseys, shirts, pants. I am a Manchester United fan. I found a Manchester United jersey – not only one.”

Yana Peeva, a recent university graduate in Abu Dhabi, told The National about her fond memories at Al Yousuf Centre. For her and other students, it was a budget-friendly place for a day out.

“It feels like ethical shopping; ethical because it's thrifting and also ethical to our bank accounts, because you didn't sacrifice all of your salary,” she said.

She said that the shopping experience reminds her that she is in the heart of a big city. From her perspective, thrifting has increasingly become a luxury, with trendy vintage shops selling high-priced items.

“Al Yousuf Centre was one of the last places that felt really authentic to what thrifting means, which is also very ethical consumption of clothes,” Ms Peeva said. “It stands as a symbol of that culture being alive and practised in Abu Dhabi, and I really hope that there's some sort of support for the shops.”

Relaam, the property manager, did not reply to several requests for comment.