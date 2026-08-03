UAE cyclists raise Dh2.4 million for fight against cancer in epic European ride

An intrepid team of UAE cyclists are riding high after helping to raise Dh2.4 million ($650,000) for charity on a gruelling 3,333km ride across Spain and France.

The 15-strong group, including the general manager of Brighton Colleges UAE, Craig Lamshed, and Jimmy Wright, a parent of a pupil at the school, completed the Cycle Against Cancer challenge on July 25.

They set out with the goal of raising Dh1.8 million for the UAE's Al Jalila Foundation – but surged past their target thanks to a groundswell of generosity from the public.

Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health and a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to advancing medical research, education and treatment in the UAE.

Its programmes help improve access to care and provide support to patients and families facing serious medical conditions, including cancer.

The ride from Barcelona to Paris brought together cancer survivors, business leaders and members of the UAE cycling community, with many riding in memory of loved ones affected by cancer.

Craig Lamshed rode from Barcelona to Paris for a cancer charity and the Al Jalila Foundation. Photo: Brighton College Show caption: Craig Lamshed rode from Barcelona to Paris for a cancer char…

Over the course of 25 days, the team climbed more than 54,000 metres of ascent along the route, while battling the stifling heat of a scorching European summer.

Pedal power

“When we started planning this challenge, we knew the ride would test us physically, but what has stayed with me most is the generosity and belief of everyone who chose to support us,” said Guido De Wilde, founder of Cycle Against Cancer and a stage 4 colon cancer survivor.

“Watching people rally behind this cause has been a powerful reminder that no one has to face cancer alone. While reaching Paris was a proud moment for the team, the greatest achievement is knowing that every donation will help bring hope and support to people who need it most."

Cycle Against Cancer was created to transform endurance into action and remind people affected by cancer that hope, resilience and support remain within reach, Mr De Wilde said.

The successful completion of the Barcelona-Paris expedition reinforces that message while generating lasting impact for cancer patients across the UAE.

To celebrate the successful completion of the expedition, Cycle Against Cancer will host a gala event in September for its riders, partners and supporters, recognising the collective effort behind the initiative while celebrating the community that rallied behind the cause.

“We have raised our fundraising target because this movement is bigger than one ride, and we want to keep that momentum going for as long as possible for Al Jalila Foundation’s critical cancer care programmes,” Mr De Wilde said.