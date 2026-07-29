Cyclists battle illness and dodge wildfires in daunting charity ride from Barcelona to Paris

A team of 15 cyclists from Brighton College Schools has completed a gruelling 3,333km ride from Barcelona to Paris to support cancer care in the UAE.

The group, comprising parents and teachers, battled illness and fatigue while navigating more than 54,000 metres of elevation and the increasing threat of wildfires to complete the challenge on July 25.

The Cycle Against Cancer event included sustained mountain climbs and long days on the road, often with limited supplies, testing the riders’ physical and mental resilience, while uniting cancer survivors, business leaders and the UAE cycling community.

The devastating wildfires that have ravaged parts of Spain and France did not directly affect the riders as the team had left affected regions before the flames took hold, but they still had to contend with the searing heat.

Cyclists who biked from Barcelona to Paris for a cancer charity and the Al Jalila Foundation. Photo: Brighton College Info

Many riders have experienced the direct impact of cancer through their own diagnosis or that of a family member or friend, and Craig Lamshed, general manager of Brighton College Schools UAE, joined the challenge as it was a cause close to his family.

“I was approached by a friend who was taking part and when I learnt that the event was raising funds in support of the fight against cancer, I immediately wanted to get involved,” he said.

“Cancer has affected several people close to me, including my father and my uncle, both of whom I lost to the disease. I have seen first-hand the impact cancer can have on individuals and their families, so the opportunity to raise awareness and contribute to such an important cause felt deeply personal.”

Training

Mr Lamshed had already been training for a cycling event in the Pyrenees, which proved valuable preparation.

It allowed him to arrive physically prepared, although there was some accumulated fatigue from the miles in his legs, he said.

“The biggest challenge has been managing my health,” Mr Lamshed said. “I became unwell during the first week after a cold spread among some members of the group, and cycling for seven to 10 hours a day with a chest infection was extremely difficult. However, it also gave me perspective.

Craig Lamshed cycled through a chest infection in the first week. Photo: Brighton College Info

“The temporary discomfort we experienced during the ride was very small compared with what people living with cancer, and their families, may face every day for months, or even years. Remembering that helped me continue.”

Throughout the 25-day challenge, the riders were supported by families, friends, schools, workplaces and communities, extending the initiative far beyond those taking part and enabling people across the UAE to contribute.

Funds raised through Cycle Against Cancer support Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health and a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing medical research, education and treatment in the UAE.

Its programmes help improve access to care and provide support to patients and families facing serious medical conditions, including cancer.

Jimmy Wright, a Brighton College Dubai parent, wanted to get involved following his wife’s cancer diagnosis. He found it challenging to balance preparing for the huge physical efforts required while continuing to work and perform his role as a husband and father.

“For me, preparation was about maintaining the right balance,” he said. “I wanted to make sure I could commit properly to the training while continuing to give the necessary time and attention to my family and work.

“It was important to approach the challenge as the best version of myself across all three areas, rather than allowing the preparation for one to come at the expense of the others.”

Cancer support

A passion for cycling helped him along the tough, unrelenting roads, dealing with the physical toll of spending up to 10 hours in the saddle day after day.

“I have a genuine passion for cycling and having supported my wife through cancer, I understand how important it is to stand behind individuals and families affected by the disease,” he said.

The biggest challenge has been trying to bring people together through adversity, he said. “Over a journey of this length, there were inevitable physical, mental and emotional highs and lows.

“It has been important not to focus only on my own experience, but support the wider team and help make sure everyone reaches the finish line together in support of Al Jalila Foundation.

“I also drew strength from my wife and from knowing what the funds raised will support. That personal motivation continued to drive me and I believe it helped drive the entire team forwards.”