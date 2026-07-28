Macron warns France to dig in for weeks of wildfires

French President Emmanuel Macron has said “the coming weeks will be tough” for the Bordeaux region with hard-to-control wildfires as a fourth heatwave begins.

“We must hold on,” Mr Macron told emergency workers at a response control centre during a visit to the forest region. “I know that some have lost everything. We will win this battle against this fire together.

“We have a situation that is more difficult than at any time since the Second World War.

“We must be realistic: the coming weeks will be tough, and we must persevere. The key is urgency, resilience,” Mr Macron said.

With a multinational response failing to contain the fire fronts, he said the country would “replant and rebuild a different kind of forest”.

Beyond the current crisis, he said: “The structural challenges of climate change will no longer be the same.”

The forest fires that have forced the relocation of 220,000 people in south-west France have created their own microclimate.

Previous slide Next slide Spain's Military Emergencies Unit personnel fight a wildfire near Navas del Rey, 55km south-west of Madrid. AFP Info

Scorched ground in the Camino de Navahonda area, following a wildfire near Robledo de Chavela, 60km west of Madrid. AFP Info

A man and his dog look out over a wildfire in a mountain in Onda, Spain, on July 27. Reuters Info

Pedalo boats on a reservoir shrouded in smoke from a wildfire near Navas del Rey. AFP Info

Burnt buildings in an area affected by a wildfire, in Le Porge, Gironde, amid drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France. Reuters Info

The wildfire ravaging the forest north of the Arcachon Basin since July 22 is also threatening the outskirts of Bordeaux, France. AFP Info

People displaced by the wildfires are being housed at an exhibition centre in Bordeaux. AFP Info

Burnt cars following a wildfire in Gironde's Le Porge commune in France. AFP Info

The Paris Fire Brigade in action at Marcheprime, west of Bordeaux. AFP Info

Smoke from nearby 'unpredictable' wildfires cover the Bordeaux city skyline on July 26. AFP Info

Wildfires also broke out across parts of Spain from July 24, with firefighters from the Castilla-y-Leon Military Emergencies unit battling blazes in a forest next to La Atalaya residential area, 80km west of Madrid. AFP Info

In western Madrid, two wildfires merged into a massive blaze with residents helping to water the soil in the industrial area of San Martin de Valdeiglesias. AFP Info

A Community of Madrid forest ranger rescues a dog from a house evacuated due to the San Martin de Valdeiglesias wildfire. AFP Info

Queen Letizia of Spain visits evacuees from the Madrid wildfire who are sheltered at La Chopera sports centre in Villamanta. AFP Info

Smoke rises from a wildfire progressing in Betxi, Spain. Reuters Info

A hydroplane sprays water to extinguish a fire in Betxi, Castellon. EPA Info

Martin de Valdeiglesias residents help Spain's Military Emergencies unit tackle the wildfire in wooded areas. Reuters Info

































French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the fire had a life of its own. “As long as the fire isn’t under control, the situation remain unfavourable,” he said.

City limits

Late on Monday, the Mayor of Bordeaux, Thomas Cazenave, warned the fire was 15km from city limits. A yellow fire alert was imposed as temperatures are expected to rise to 40°C. No rain is forecast for the area until at least Saturday.

“We are preparing to accommodate a large number of people should further evacuations be ordered,” Mr Cazenave said.

Authorities have ⁠moved about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and residents.

French President Emmanuel Macron thanks emergency workers in Gironde during a visit to the fire-stricken region on Monday. AFP Info

The fires have destroyed 42,000 hectares of forest since last week and destroyed hundreds of houses. Overall, this early fire season has destroyed 116,000 hectares across France.

“It is an unprecedented fire that defies known patterns,” Gironde Prefect Sophie Brocas said on Monday, adding that it “creates its own wind and jumps more than a kilometre”.

With peak fire season yet to come, this year's fires in the Gironde region look set to exceed the record of 66,000 hectares destroyed in 2022.

Airborne response

A French Air Force A400M transport aircraft makes its first drop of fire-retardant chemicals over the wildfire near Lacanau. AFP Info

France is increasing its response by using A400M military transport aircraft refitted for firefighting. Last week, the French army sent in 1,500 military personnel to help firefighters, including with evacuations and opening roads for tanker lorries in forested areas. Military surveillance drones are monitoring the fires.

France and Spain, where fires are also raging, have asked the European Commission to activate its civil defence procedure that allows the pooling of resources with other EU states and neighbouring countries, including Turkey and Norway. In Spain, about 100,000 people have been told to leave their homes or seek shelter.

“No country should ever have to face a disaster of this scale alone,” said EU Commissioner for crisis management Hadja Lahbib. “To the people of France and Spain: Europe will stand with you until the fires are out.”

Czechia, Croatia and Germany are among the countries that sent planes and helicopters to France. Greece, Italy, Portugal and Turkey sent planes, personnel and vehicles to Spain, where fires are moving towards areas west of the capital Madrid.