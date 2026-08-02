UAE launches award to honour those who create lasting legacy for annual themes

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed the launch of the UAE Year of Award, a national platform to honour people and organisations whose contributions create a lasting legacy for the UAE’s annual themes.

The award celebrates those who had a tangible impact on their community and inspired collective action that supported the annual themes.

Under the theme Growing in Unity, 2026 marks the Year of Family in the UAE. It aims to highlight the family as the foundation of a compassionate and united community.

The Year of Award is to be overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, alongside Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects.

The evaluation process is built around three core pillars – impact, sustainability and inspiration – and will have five award categories. There will be a main award, a collective contribution award, a government champion, a private sector champion and a civil sector champion.

The inaugural awards will be delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Family to reflect this year’s theme. Families and organisations are encouraged to submit stories and register initiatives using the official website until September 10, 2026.