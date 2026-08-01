UAE welcomes agreement to disarm Hamas in Gaza

The UAE has welcomed the agreement for the disarmament of Hamas and other groups in Gaza, after the "historic" deal was announced by US President Donald Trump.

It was secured by the Board of Peace, the international organisation established by Mr Trump, as part of a 20-point peace plan to end the war on Gaza.

The UAE said the move represented a major step towards ending the conflict, while reinforcing security and stability. It also paves the way for the launch of a political process leading to sustainable peace.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Mr Trump’s leadership in supporting efforts to reach the agreement. The ministry also commended the efforts of mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

The ministry expressed its hope that the agreement would help bring an end to the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

The deal sets out a phased disarmament process and the withdrawal of Israeli troops in the enclave. An international stabilisation force is also to be established alongside a new Palestinian police force to secure Gaza.

The UAE expressed hope that the deal would help reconstruction efforts and emphasised its support for regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and achieving peace.