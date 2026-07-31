Sheikh Hamdan witnesses 'Bahrain Shield' joint military exercise in Manama

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday witnessed the “Bahrain Shield” joint military exercise in Manama.

The exercise, hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, was part of efforts to strengthen joint Gulf military co-operation and featured the Mohamed bin Zayed Squadron, military units from Gulf countries, a contingent from the Peninsula Shield Force and forces from Saudi Arabia.

It featured operational scenarios and field exercises designed to enable the sharing of expertise and to enhance combat readiness amid security and defence challenges.

Sheikh Hamdan was received in the Bahraini capital by King Hamad. The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s national security adviser and Royal Guard commander, and Brig Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, commander of the Royal Guard Special Operations.

King Hamad in talks with Sheikh Hamdan in Bahrain. Photo: Wam Info

King Hamad spoke of his pride in the deep ties between Bahrain and the UAE and highlighted the continued development of relations.

“Throughout its history, the Gulf Co-operation Council has demonstrated its success in providing a leading model of joint action among its member states,” he said. “Building on this progress, the ‘Bahrain Shield’ exercise represents a practical extension of the council’s efforts to strengthen collective security and advance defence integration through joint deterrence programmes.”

Sheikh Hamdan praised the high level of organisation behind the exercise. The performance of the forces taking part reflected a strong capacity to deter and address various challenges, he added.

The meeting also included discussions of regional developments and the need to strengthen co-operation and reinforce Gulf unity.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the exercise by Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as senior officers from the Ministry of Defence.