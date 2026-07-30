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  • President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at Bratislava Castle. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at Bratislava Castle. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed was greeted with a Slovak honour guard
    Sheikh Mohamed was greeted with a Slovak honour guard
  • Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Mr Fico
    Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Mr Fico
  • Sheikh Mohamed meets Mr Fico. The President was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
    Sheikh Mohamed meets Mr Fico. The President was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
  • Sheikh Mohamed is presented with traditional bread and salt as he is welcomed by Mr Fico
    Sheikh Mohamed is presented with traditional bread and salt as he is welcomed by Mr Fico
  • Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the EU, during the working visit
    Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the EU, during the working visit
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico
    Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico
  • Sheikh Hamdan watches Slovak traditional performers
    Sheikh Hamdan watches Slovak traditional performers
  • Sheikh Mohamed shakes hands with Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliniac before his departure from M R Stefanik Airport
    Sheikh Mohamed shakes hands with Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliniac before his departure from M R Stefanik Airport
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico
    Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico

President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Slovak Prime Minister in Bratislava

UAE leader and Robert Fico discussed efforts to bolster bilateral ties during working visit

The National

July 30, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks aimed at advancing bilateral ties with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Wednesday.

The UAE leader and Mr Fico explored efforts to expand collaboration across a series of key sectors, such as the economy, development, renewable energy and advanced technologies.

During the meeting, which came as part of Sheikh Mohamed's working visit to Slovakia, the two men set out their joint commitment to building long-term economic and development partnerships for the benefit of both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the Middle East.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening the foundations of regional security and stability and pursuing a path towards a lasting peace to serve the interests of the broader region.

Sheikh Mohamed received a warm welcome on arrival at Bratislava Castle, being greeted by a guard of honour and Slovaks dressed in traditional attire who invited him to sample local cuisine.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials in the UAE, as well as a number of ministers and officials in Slovakia.

As Sheikh Mohamed departed Slovakia, he was bid farewell at the airport by Mr Fico and a number of senior Slovak officials.

Updated: July 30, 2026, 4:36 AM
UAESlovakiaSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed