President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Slovak Prime Minister in Bratislava

President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks aimed at advancing bilateral ties with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Wednesday.

The UAE leader and Mr Fico explored efforts to expand collaboration across a series of key sectors, such as the economy, development, renewable energy and advanced technologies.

During the meeting, which came as part of Sheikh Mohamed's working visit to Slovakia, the two men set out their joint commitment to building long-term economic and development partnerships for the benefit of both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the Middle East.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening the foundations of regional security and stability and pursuing a path towards a lasting peace to serve the interests of the broader region.

Sheikh Mohamed received a warm welcome on arrival at Bratislava Castle, being greeted by a guard of honour and Slovaks dressed in traditional attire who invited him to sample local cuisine.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials in the UAE, as well as a number of ministers and officials in Slovakia.

As Sheikh Mohamed departed Slovakia, he was bid farewell at the airport by Mr Fico and a number of senior Slovak officials.